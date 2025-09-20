Rangers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins.

Rangers vs Marlins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-75) vs. Miami Marlins (74-80)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSFL

Rangers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-158) | MIA: (+134)

TEX: (-158) | MIA: (+134) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-9, 3.82 ERA vs Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-4, 4.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jack Leiter (9-9) to the mound, while Adam Mazur (0-4) will answer the bell for the Marlins. When Leiter starts, his team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season. When Leiter starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. When Mazur starts, the Marlins have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Mazur's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (59.2%)

Rangers vs Marlins Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +134 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +128 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -154.

Rangers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rangers-Marlins on Sept. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 45 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 18 of 23 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 153 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 82-71-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 120 total times this season. They've finished 57-63 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Miami has gone 25-26 (49%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-73-1).

The Marlins have gone 85-64-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 117 hits and an OBP of .342 this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .254 this season and slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualifying players, he is 84th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.271/.395.

Josh Jung is batting .251 with a .293 OBP and 60 RBI for Texas this season.

Jung takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has collected 118 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .288.

His batting average ranks 129th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .355. Both lead the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .250.

Rangers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/19/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/1/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/31/2024: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2022: 10-6 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2022: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/21/2022: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

