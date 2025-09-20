Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (88-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-76)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.23 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.86 ERA

The Cubs will call on Javier Assad (3-1) versus the Reds and Zack Littell (9-8). When Assad starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 15-15-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Reds are 10-9 in Littell's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.9%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Reds. The Cubs are +146 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -176.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Reds on Sept. 20, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 66, or 63.5%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 65 times in 101 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 150 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 71-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 40 of the 82 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 32-38 (45.7%).

The Reds have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-81-8).

The Reds have gone 76-71-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .397 this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .248 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among all qualified, he is 95th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is batting .243 with a .424 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 132 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 157 hits with a .436 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Reds. He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 58th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .361 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .367.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .243.

Austin Hays has 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .269.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

