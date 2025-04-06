Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Texas Rangers.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (4-4) vs. Texas Rangers (7-2)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-118) | TEX: (-100)

TB: (-118) | TEX: (-100) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 18.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Drew Rasmussen (1-0) versus the Rangers and Kumar Rocker (0-1). Rasmussen helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rasmussen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Rocker has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Rocker starts this season.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.8%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -118 favorite on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rays are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -162 to cover.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Rangers contest on April 6, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won four of five games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in two of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total two times this season for a 2-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 10 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .594, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Lowe hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jake Mangum is hitting .474 with two doubles and a walk, while slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Mangum has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Jonny Deluca has a team-best OPS of 1.002, fueled by a slash line of .435/.480/.522 this season.

Deluca brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a triple and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .350 with a .417 OBP and three RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has totaled eight hits with a .333 on-base percentage and a .548 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .258.

He is 75th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .185 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average is 146th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jake Burger is batting .129 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Jonah Heim is hitting .286 with two home runs.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2024: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/4/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

