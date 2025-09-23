Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (76-80) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-83)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN2 and FDSSUN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-118) | BAL: (-100)

TB: (-118) | BAL: (-100) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

TB: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 11-11, 3.77 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 10-10, 4.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (11-11) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (10-10) will get the nod for the Orioles. Pepiot's team is 11-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pepiot's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. When Kremer starts, the Orioles are 14-14-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 7-9 in those matchups.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.5%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Orioles are -170 to cover, and the Rays are +140.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on Sept. 23, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 39 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 35 of 61 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 151 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 67-84-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have a 40-49 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Baltimore has gone 30-40 (42.9%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-86-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered 47.7% of their games this season, going 73-80-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (151) this season while batting .260 with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .302/.368/.488 this season and a team-best OPS of .856.

His batting average ranks seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .533 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .258 with a .478 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Lowe enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 26 RBI and a batting average of .299 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has totaled 152 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .273.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .260 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

