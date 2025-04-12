Rays vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
On Saturday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Atlanta Braves.
Rays vs Braves Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (6-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSO
Rays vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-134) | ATL: (+116)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Rays vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 0.90 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-2, 5.19 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-0) to the mound, while AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) will answer the bell for the Braves. Rasmussen has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rasmussen's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Smith-Shawver has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves failed to cover in both opportunities. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Smith-Shawver start this season -- they lost.
Rays vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (57.6%)
Rays vs Braves Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Braves Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Rays are +150 to cover, and the Braves are -182.
Rays vs Braves Over/Under
- Rays versus Braves on April 12 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
Rays vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in four of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have lost all six of the games they have been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.
- Atlanta has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in three chances.
- The Braves have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-2).
- The Braves have put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.5% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .375. He has an on-base percentage of .417 and a slugging percentage of .656.
- Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.294), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .271.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in the majors.
- Jonathan Aranda has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .324/.385/.588.
- Jake Mangum has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna has racked up an on-base percentage of .509, a slugging percentage of .585, and has 13 hits, all club-bests for the Braves (while batting .317).
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Ozuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .208 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .263.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.
- Matt Olson has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .196.
- Austin Riley's .434 slugging percentage paces his team.
Rays vs Braves Head to Head
- 4/11/2025: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/16/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/15/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/14/2024: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/9/2023: 10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/8/2023: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/7/2023: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
