Rays vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

On Saturday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Atlanta Braves.

Rays vs Braves Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (6-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-10)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSO

Rays vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | ATL: (+116)

TB: (-134) | ATL: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 0.90 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-2, 5.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-0) to the mound, while AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) will answer the bell for the Braves. Rasmussen has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rasmussen's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Smith-Shawver has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves failed to cover in both opportunities. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Smith-Shawver start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.6%)

Rays vs Braves Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Braves Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Rays are +150 to cover, and the Braves are -182.

Rays vs Braves Over/Under

Rays versus Braves on April 12 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Rays vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in four of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have lost all six of the games they have been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

Atlanta has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in three chances.

The Braves have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-2).

The Braves have put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .375. He has an on-base percentage of .417 and a slugging percentage of .656.

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.294), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .271.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .324/.385/.588.

Jake Mangum has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has racked up an on-base percentage of .509, a slugging percentage of .585, and has 13 hits, all club-bests for the Braves (while batting .317).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 18th in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .208 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .263.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .196.

Austin Riley's .434 slugging percentage paces his team.

Rays vs Braves Head to Head

4/11/2025: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/16/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/15/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/14/2024: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/9/2023: 10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2023: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/7/2023: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

