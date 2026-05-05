Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (22-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SN1

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

TB: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+108) | Under: (-132)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 2-1, 2.64 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.32 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.32 ERA). Rasmussen's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rasmussen's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 3-4-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Gausman starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.7%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -130 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -205 to cover, and the Rays are +168.

The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on May 5 has been set at 7.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won seven of eight games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 21-12-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 4-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He has a .322 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has 33 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay batters this season. He's batting .258 with 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Jonathan Aranda has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.363/.472.

Aranda heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.336) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .416 on-base percentage and a .431 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 64th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto leads his team with 30 hits. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement has 13 doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .290.

Andres Gimenez has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .259.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!