Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (22-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-19)
- Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and SN1
Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-130) | TOR: (+110)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+108) | Under: (-132)
Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 2-1, 2.64 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.32 ERA
The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.32 ERA). Rasmussen's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rasmussen's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 3-4-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Gausman starts this season -- they split the games.
Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (52.7%)
Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -130 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -205 to cover, and the Rays are +168.
Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on May 5 has been set at 7.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Tampa Bay has won seven of eight games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays are 21-12-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 4-9 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-0 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have put together a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He has a .322 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Junior Caminero has 33 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay batters this season. He's batting .258 with 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 34th.
- Jonathan Aranda has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.363/.472.
- Aranda heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.336) thanks to three extra-base hits.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .416 on-base percentage and a .431 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .331.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Kazuma Okamoto leads his team with 30 hits. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is currently 108th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ernie Clement has 13 doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .290.
- Andres Gimenez has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .259.
Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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