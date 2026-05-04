Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (21-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-18)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SN1

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164)

TB: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 2-1, 1.70 ERA vs TBA (Blue Jays)

The Rays will give the ball to Nick Martinez (2-1), while the Blue Jays' starter has not yet been announced. Martínez's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.2%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Blue Jays, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -116, and Toronto is -102 playing on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, while the Rays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Rays-Blue Jays contest on May 4 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 32 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 20-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won four of the 12 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Toronto has a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-16-0).

The Blue Jays have a 14-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 39 hits and an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .333.

Among qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 29th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (33) this season while batting .264 with 12 extra-base hits. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying players, he is 63rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Caminero takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .308 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .252 with a .462 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Aranda heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .669, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a .421 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .333.

He is sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto paces his team with 29 hits. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 109th, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 13 doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .291.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .243 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

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