Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13) vs. Houston Astros (14-21)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | HOU: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | HOU: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | HOU: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | HOU: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 2-2, 2.87 ERA vs Steven Okert (Astros) - 0-0, 4.20 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2) for the Dodgers and Steven Okert for the Astros. Yamamoto's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). Last season Okert pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Okert and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.3%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Astros, Los Angeles is the favorite at -205, and Houston is +172 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are -125 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Astros contest on May 4, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 34 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 16-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won eight of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

Houston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Astros have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-11-1).

The Astros have covered 40% of their games this season, going 14-21-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in OBP (.394) and total hits (33) this season. He's batting .300 batting average while slugging .591.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Muncy has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has an OPS of .867, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .504 this season. He's batting .317.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Pages heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .246 with a .443 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Tucker heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .430, a slugging percentage of .667, and has 43 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .326).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .317 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Carlos Correa is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .248 with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!