Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (15-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-17)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

KC: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 2-2, 3.13 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-4, 4.08 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (2-2) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (0-4). When Wacha starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Wacha's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Bibee starts, the Guardians have gone 1-6-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in three of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.5%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Royals are +158 to cover, and the Guardians are -192.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

Royals versus Guardians on May 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 32 opportunities.

The Royals are 15-17-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have gone 9-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Cleveland is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-0).

The Guardians have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 18-16-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.765) this season. He has a .281 batting average, an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .407.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 91st in slugging.

Witt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with three walks.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .188/.283/.350.

Pasquantino enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen leads Kansas City in total hits (23) this season while batting .230 with eight extra-base hits.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .217 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter's 34 hits, .392 on-base percentage and .554 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.

Angel Martinez is hitting .275 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/8/2026: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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