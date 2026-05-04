Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (22-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-14)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Reds.TV

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | CIN: (+172)

CHC: (-205) | CIN: (+172) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | CIN: +1.5 (-110)

CHC: -1.5 (-110) | CIN: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-0, 3.06 ERA vs Chase Petty (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Edward Cabrera (3-0) against the Reds and Chase Petty. Cabrera's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Petty's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (67.4%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -205 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are -110 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -110.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds, on May 4, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 34 opportunities.

The Cubs are 17-17-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 14 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (63.6%).

Cincinnati has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

The Reds have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-12-1).

The Reds have a 20-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .841, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season. He has a .301 batting average.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Hoerner will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 146th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 30 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which lead the Cubs this season.

Happ enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and an RBI.

Moises Ballesteros is batting .317 with a .380 OBP and 18 RBI for Chicago this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 36 hits with a .349 OBP while slugging .541. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .271.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .274 with five doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Steer is hitting .245 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

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