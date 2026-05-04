Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-14)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Cardinals.TV, and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.57 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 3-3, 5.52 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Chad Patrick (2-1) to the mound, while Kyle Leahy (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Patrick's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Patrick and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Leahy starts, the Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 3-3 record in Leahy's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.5%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Milwaukee is +146 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on May 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 20-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have compiled an 18-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.1% of those games).

St. Louis has an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-1).

The Cardinals have a 21-13-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 32 hits and an OBP of .428 this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Turang will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three doubles, six walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 23 runs. He's batting .290 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 36th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 21 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .317.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .591 and has 39 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .307 and with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 49th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .238 with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .417 on-base percentage to lead his team.

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