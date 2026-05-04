Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Eric Lauer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros