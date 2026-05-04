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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

  • Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Eric Lauer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

  • Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

  • JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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