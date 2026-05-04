Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 4

Will Carter Jensen or José Ramírez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ty France (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 34 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 34 games (has homered in 35.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Sal Stewart (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Juan Soto (Mets): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Eli White (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 34 games (has homered in 38.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 34 games (has homered in 38.2% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Hays (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros