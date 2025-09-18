Ravens vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL squads busy on Monday, versus the Detroit Lions.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ravens vs Lions Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (68.2%)

Ravens vs Lions Point Spread

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Ravens are -108 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -112 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Lions Over/Under

The over/under for the Ravens versus Lions matchup on Sept. 22 has been set at 52.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Ravens vs Lions Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +198 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Lions Betting Trends

Baltimore has won once against the spread this season.

The Ravens have covered every time (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Every Ravens game has hit the over this season.

The Lions have posted one win against the spread this year.

One of the Lions' two games has hit the over.

Ravens vs Lions Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-240) | DET: (+198)

BAL: (-240) | DET: (+198) Spread: BAL: -5.5 (-108) | DET: +5.5 (-112)

BAL: -5.5 (-108) | DET: +5.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

