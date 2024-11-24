menu item
NFL

Ravens vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ravens vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Monday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ravens win (51.3%)

Ravens vs Chargers Point Spread

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Ravens are -118 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Chargers Over/Under

The Ravens-Chargers matchup on Nov. 25 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Ravens vs Chargers Moneyline

The Ravens vs Chargers moneyline has the Ravens as a -144 favorite, while the Chargers are a +122 underdog at home.

Ravens vs Chargers Betting Trends

  • Baltimore's record against the spread is 6-5-0.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 5-4 against the spread.
  • The Ravens have played 11 games this season and nine of them have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Chargers are 7-2-1 this year.
  • Los Angeles doesn't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been three Chargers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Ravens vs Chargers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BAL: (-144) | LAC: (+122)
  • Spread: BAL: -2.5 (-118) | LAC: +2.5 (-104)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

