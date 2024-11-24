Ravens vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Monday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ravens win (51.3%)

Ravens vs Chargers Point Spread

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Ravens are -118 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Chargers Over/Under

The Ravens-Chargers matchup on Nov. 25 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Ravens vs Chargers Moneyline

The Ravens vs Chargers moneyline has the Ravens as a -144 favorite, while the Chargers are a +122 underdog at home.

Ravens vs Chargers Betting Trends

Baltimore's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 5-4 against the spread.

The Ravens have played 11 games this season and nine of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Chargers are 7-2-1 this year.

Los Angeles doesn't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Chargers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Ravens vs Chargers Odds & Spread

