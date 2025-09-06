Ravens vs Bills Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens vs Bills Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (53.4%)

Ravens vs Bills Point Spread

The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites against the Bills. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bills are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Bills Over/Under

The over/under for the Ravens versus Bills matchup on Sept. 7 has been set at 50.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Ravens vs Bills Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ravens vs. Bills reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-116) and Buffalo as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Ravens vs Bills Betting Trends

The Ravens beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

The Ravens' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more was 11-5 last year.

Baltimore had 13 of its 17 games hit the over last year.

The Bills posted a 10-7-0 record against the spread last year.

Buffalo won twice ATS (2-2) as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater last season.

Out of the 17 Bills' games last year, 12 hit the over.

Ravens vs Bills Odds & Spread

