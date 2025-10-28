Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked pass defense (208.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Shaheed, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Rams.

Rashid Shaheed Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.17

49.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed has compiled 53.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.7 per game), which ranks him 33rd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 128 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Shaheed has been targeted 27 times, with 17 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs, leading to 12.3 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during that stretch.

Shaheed has compiled 34.9 total fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 25 balls (on 37 targets) for 304 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Shaheed's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he put up 17.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 4 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 6, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Rams this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

