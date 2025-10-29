Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (161.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Rice worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Bills? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Rashee Rice Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.49

70.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Rice is currently the 61st-ranked player in fantasy (193rd overall), with 32.7 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

In two games this season, Rice has been targeted 19 times, with 16 receptions for 135 yards and three TDs, leading to 32.7 fantasy points.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Rice produced 16.5 fantasy points, recording nine receptions on nine targets for 93 yards and one TD.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Buffalo has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

