Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice will take on the team with last year's eighth-ranked pass defense, the New York Giants (210.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Rice, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Giants.

Thinking about playing Rice this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashee Rice Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.70

71.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 40.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game), Rice was 94th at his position (and 282nd in the NFL).

Rice picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- 12 catches, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Rice finished with 10.3 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 103 yards, on nine targets. That was in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Giants gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New York last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Giants surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

New York let just two players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Giants last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

New York allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In the ground game, six players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Giants last season.

Against New York last season, 15 players ran for at least one TD.

Just three players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Giants last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.