Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice will take on the team with last year's top-ranked pass defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (174.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Rashee Rice Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.93

75.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 40.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2024, Rice ranked 282nd in the league and 94th at his position.

In Week 3 last season against the Atlanta Falcons, Rice posted a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown.

Rice picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- seven catches, 103 yards, on nine targets -- in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Eagles allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Philadelphia last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Eagles allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Eagles allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

Only one player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles last year.

