NFL

Rashee Rice 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice picked up 10.3 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 38th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points133.510027
2024 Projected Fantasy Points143.08826

Rashee Rice 2023 Game-by-Game

Rice accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 107 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens10.3971030

Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Rice's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashee Rice10279938722
Travis Kelce12193984519
Marquise Brown1015157449
Justin Watson532746036

