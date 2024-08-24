Rashee Rice 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice picked up 10.3 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 38th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 133.5 100 27 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 143.0 88 26

Rashee Rice 2023 Game-by-Game

Rice accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 107 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 10.3 9 7 103 0

Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Rice's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashee Rice 102 79 938 7 22 Travis Kelce 121 93 984 5 19 Marquise Brown 101 51 574 4 9 Justin Watson 53 27 460 3 6

Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.