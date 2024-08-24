Rashee Rice 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice picked up 10.3 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 38th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|133.5
|100
|27
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|143.0
|88
|26
Rashee Rice 2023 Game-by-Game
Rice accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 107 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|10.3
|9
|7
|103
|0
Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs threw the ball on 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Rice's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashee Rice
|102
|79
|938
|7
|22
|Travis Kelce
|121
|93
|984
|5
|19
|Marquise Brown
|101
|51
|574
|4
|9
|Justin Watson
|53
|27
|460
|3
|6
