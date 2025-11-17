Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (8-5) are favored (-7.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on FDSSE and SportsNet. The over/under in the matchup is 239.5.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -7.5 239.5 -319 +260

Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (71.1%)

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over seven times this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-3-0) than it has in home games (2-2-0).

At home, the Raptors go over the over/under 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 55.6% of games (five of nine).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (4-3-0) than away (2-4-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over two of seven times at home (28.6%), and four of six on the road (66.7%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 7.8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

RJ Barrett averages 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 4 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.8 points, 4.3 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Hornets are getting 10.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

LaMelo Ball averages 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 9.9 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

