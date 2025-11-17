Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) are 6.5-point favorites against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (8-6) Monday, November 17, 2025 at Rocket Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. The over/under is set at 236.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 236.5 -255 +210

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 7-7-0 this season.

This season, eight of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (seven of 14 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread (2-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-4-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than road tilts (71.4%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (five of eight), and 33.3% of the time on the road (two of six).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell is averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 19.2 points, 9 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter averages 18 points, 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Sam Merrill is averaging 13.4 points, 1.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 32.6 points, 11.3 boards and 7.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Ryan Rollins averages 16.9 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gets the Bucks 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks receive 9.2 points per game from Cole Anthony, plus 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.