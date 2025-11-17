Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSIN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (11-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (1-12) on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is 228.5.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8.5 228.5 -350 +280

Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (67.6%)

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread nine times over 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 5-8-0 this year.

Pistons games have gone over the total six times this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in eight opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in five opportunities in road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in five of eight home matchups (62.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in one of five games (20%).

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (3-3-0) than away (2-5-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, three of six) than on the road (14.3%, one of seven).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 boards and 9.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 19.4 points, 12 boards and 1.6 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Isaiah Stewart averages 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Pacers are getting 10.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

The Pacers are receiving 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Isaiah Jackson.

The Pacers are receiving 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ben Sheppard.

The Pacers are receiving 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jay Huff.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.