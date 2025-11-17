Heat vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MSG

The New York Knicks (8-4) are just 2-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (7-6) on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and MSG. The point total in the matchup is 242.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 242.5 -120 +102

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (51.5%)

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 8-4-0 this season.

Heat games have gone over the total nine times out of 12 chances this season.

Knicks games this season have gone over the total in nine of 12 opportunities (75%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-1-0) than it has in road affairs (3-3-1).

The Heat have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (66.7%) than games on the road (71.4%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Norman Powell averages 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 10 points, 2.8 boards and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks 21.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Per game, Josh Hart provides the Knicks 8.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 1.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Landry Shamet averages 10 points, 2 boards and 0.9 assists. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

