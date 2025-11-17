Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The college football slate on Tuesday includes the Bowling Green Falcons facing the Akron Zips.

Bowling Green vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-164) | Akron: (+138)

Bowling Green: (-164) | Akron: (+138) Spread: Bowling Green: -3.5 (-110) | Akron: +3.5 (-110)

Bowling Green: -3.5 (-110) | Akron: +3.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs Akron Betting Trends

Bowling Green has four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Bowling Green has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Out of 10 Bowling Green games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Akron's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-6-0.

Akron's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-4.

There have been seven Akron games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (63.8%)

Bowling Green vs Akron Point Spread

Bowling Green is a 3.5-point favorite against Akron. Bowling Green is -110 to cover the spread, and Akron is -110.

Bowling Green vs Akron Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bowling Green-Akron game on Nov. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bowling Green vs Akron Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bowling Green vs. Akron reveal Bowling Green as the favorite (-164) and Akron as the underdog (+138).

Bowling Green vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 18.5 124 25.8 77 48.6 10 Akron 22.5 89 28.5 111 49.3 11

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

