Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The college football slate on Tuesday includes the Bowling Green Falcons facing the Akron Zips.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bowling Green vs Akron Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-164) | Akron: (+138)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -3.5 (-110) | Akron: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs Akron Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- Bowling Green has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Out of 10 Bowling Green games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- Akron's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-6-0.
- Akron's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-4.
- There have been seven Akron games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.
Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (63.8%)
Bowling Green vs Akron Point Spread
Bowling Green is a 3.5-point favorite against Akron. Bowling Green is -110 to cover the spread, and Akron is -110.
Bowling Green vs Akron Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bowling Green-Akron game on Nov. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Bowling Green vs Akron Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Bowling Green vs. Akron reveal Bowling Green as the favorite (-164) and Akron as the underdog (+138).
Bowling Green vs. Akron Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|18.5
|124
|25.8
|77
|48.6
|10
|Akron
|22.5
|89
|28.5
|111
|49.3
|11
Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Bowling Green vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.