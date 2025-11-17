76ers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

76ers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSC

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-5) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-9) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSC. The over/under is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 221.5 -215 +180

76ers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (56%)

76ers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Clippers are 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over seven times out of 13 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and three times in six road games.

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (66.7%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over five of eight times at home (62.5%), and three of five on the road (60%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 32 points, 5.1 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Quentin Grimes averages 16.6 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 16.8 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Andre Drummond averages 8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 10.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

The Clippers are receiving 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from John Collins.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Clippers are getting 7.2 points, 2.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

