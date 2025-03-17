Ranking All 68 Teams in the 2025 Women’s College Basketball Tournament

For some of you, filling out a bracket is easy. If you've been tuned in all season, you can lean on your ball-knowing skills to find edges for the tournament.

If you're just now tuning in, though, it's time to lean on the experts. That's what we're going to do today.

One route for this is a wisdom of the crowd approach. We can blend together the thoughts of multiple ranking systems, increasing the accuracy of the aggregate and giving us a good gauge on who should be expected to win each game.

The table below blends together the women's college basketball power ratings at BartTorvik, VersusSports, SonnyMoore, and MasseyRatings to spit out the projected strength of each team. By mashing those models together, we can decrease the odds there is a bias toward a particular team and -- hopefully -- fill out a better bracket as a result.

Ranking Every Team in the Women’s College Basketball Tournament

Rank Team Region Seed 1 South Carolina Region 2 (Birmingham) 1 2 Connecticut Region 4 (Spokane) 2 3 UCLA Region 1 (Spokane) 1 4 Texas Region 3 (Birmingham) 1 5 USC Region 4 (Spokane) 1 6 Notre Dame Region 3 (Birmingham) 3 7 TCU Region 3 (Birmingham) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Despite not being the top overall seed in the tournament, the consensus model ratings pit South Carolina as the top team in the nation, followed by UConn, UCLA, Texas, USC, and Notre Dame before a drop off to the rest of the contenders.

These are also the top six teams in the nation by odds to win the women's college basketball championship, via FanDuel Sportsbook, before a steep drop to the rest of the field.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +270 South Carolina (W) +270 UCLA (W) +500 Texas (W) +650 USC (W) +700 Notre Dame (W) +750 NC State (W) +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

