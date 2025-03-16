Ranking All 68 Teams in the 2025 Men’s College Basketball Tournament

For some of you, filling out a bracket is easy. If you've been tuned in all season, you can lean on your ball-knowing skills to find edges for the tournament.

If you're just now tuning in, though, it's time to lean on the experts. That's what we're going to do today.

One route for this is a wisdom of the crowd approach. We can blend together the thoughts of multiple ranking systems, increasing the accuracy of the aggregate and giving us a good gauge on who should be expected to win each game.

The table below blends together the men's college basketball power rankings at KenPom, Bart Torvik, The Power Rank, and ESPN BPI to spit out the projected strength of each team. By mashing those models together, we can decrease the odds there is a bias toward a particular team and -- hopefully -- fill out a better bracket as a result.

Ranking Every Team in the Men’s College Basketball Tournament

Rank Team Region Seed 1 Duke East 1 2 Houston Midwest 1 3 Auburn South 1 4 Florida West 1 5 Alabama East 2 6 Tennessee Midwest 2 7 Texas Tech West 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

These rankings mesh well with FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds. Even with Cooper Flagg banged up, Duke is the favorite to win it all at +340.

National Champion National Champion Duke +270 Auburn +480 Florida +650 Houston +1000 Alabama +2300 Tennessee +2400 Michigan State +2500 Texas Tech +2600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Gonzaga is the lowest-seeded team that grades out inside the top 10. Despite sitting as an 8 seed in Midwest, they're ninth in the blended rankings, and they're top 10 in all four measurements. They could be a team to make some noise, though a date with second-ranked Houston would await in the second round should they win.

Click here to get our printable bracket for the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament.

