Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-78) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-89)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MNNT

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-180) | MIN: (+152)

TEX: (-180) | MIN: (+152) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 6-3, 2.20 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

The Rangers will look to Tyler Mahle (6-3), while the Twins' starter has not yet been announced. Mahle and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (59.5%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -180 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -146.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

Rangers versus Twins, on Sept. 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 9-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 156 opportunities.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 82-74-0 against the spread.

The Twins have a 24-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Twins have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-73-7).

The Twins have covered 48% of their games this season, going 73-79-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .361 this season. He has a .251 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 138th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is batting .227 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 137th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Josh Jung has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Jung has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with a .268 OBP and 50 RBI for Texas this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.535), and paces the Twins in hits (124, while batting .263).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 70th and he is seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .249 with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .240.

Ryan Jeffers has 24 doubles, nine home runs and 49 walks while hitting .262.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

