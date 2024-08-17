Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (56-67) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-53)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 8-6, 3.75 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 2-2, 5.20 ERA

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (8-6) versus the Twins and David Festa (2-2). Eovaldi's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Twins have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Festa's five starts that had a set spread. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Festa start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.2%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Twins, Texas is the favorite at -142, and Minnesota is +120 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Twins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +146.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Twins game on August 17 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 34 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 53-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 14-20 in those games.

Minnesota is 2-8 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Twins have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-55-4).

The Twins have put together a 57-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by 42 extra-base hits. He has a .241 batting average and an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 95th in slugging.

Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .240 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Corey Seager has 113 hits, which leads Texas batters this season. He's batting .272 with 41 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 100 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Garcia brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 95 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .242 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 68th in slugging.

Willi Castro paces his team with a .337 OBP, and has a club-leading .410 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jose Miranda has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .309.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .226 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/1/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/27/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/26/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

