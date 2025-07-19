Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Rangers vs Tigers Game Info

Texas Rangers (49-49) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-39)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSDET

Rangers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | DET: (-108)

TEX: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150)

TEX: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 6.39 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-1, 4.02 ERA

The Rangers will look to Kumar Rocker (3-4) against the Tigers and Keider Montero (4-1). When Rocker starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. Rocker's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 5-1-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Montero starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50%)

Rangers vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Tigers reveal Texas as the favorite (-108) and Detroit as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Rangers vs Tigers Spread

Rangers vs Tigers Over/Under

Rangers versus Tigers, on July 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 30-17 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 51-46-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 13 of the 27 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

Detroit is 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-44-3).

The Tigers have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 48-44-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .374.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Josh Smith has a slash line of .279/.356/.416 this season and a team-best OPS of .772.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager is batting .265 with a .473 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Wyatt Langford has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .243 with 26 extra-base hits.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a slugging percentage of .538 and has 104 hits, both team-high figures for the Tigers. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 12th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres' .383 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .419.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .238 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 45 walks.

Zach McKinstry has 14 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .283.

Rangers vs Tigers Head to Head

7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

