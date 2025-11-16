FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Rangers (10-7-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-7-1)
  • Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-146)Red Wings (+122)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on Nov. 16, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Red Wings reveal New York as the favorite (-146) and Detroit as the underdog (+122) on the road.

