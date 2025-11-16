Rangers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Rangers (10-7-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-7-1)

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-146) Red Wings (+122) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on Nov. 16, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Red Wings reveal New York as the favorite (-146) and Detroit as the underdog (+122) on the road.

