NHL
Rangers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16
The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Rangers (10-7-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-7-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-146)
|Red Wings (+122)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)
Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.
Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on Nov. 16, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Red Wings reveal New York as the favorite (-146) and Detroit as the underdog (+122) on the road.