NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16
On Sunday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (8-7-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-128)
|Wild (+106)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (53.4%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -235 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +186.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Wild on Nov. 16 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-128) and Minnesota as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.