Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

On Sunday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (8-7-4)

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-128) Wild (+106) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (53.4%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -235 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +186.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Wild on Nov. 16 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-128) and Minnesota as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

