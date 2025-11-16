Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 16

On Sunday, there are three games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Houston at 3 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.

Auburn vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 22 Auburn Tigers

No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 22 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Houston (62.05% win probability)

Houston (62.05% win probability) Spread: Houston (-6.5)

Houston (-6.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Purdue vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers

Akron Zips at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (82.07% win probability)

Purdue (82.07% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-19.5)

Purdue (-19.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: BTN

Miami (FL) vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 10 Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes

No. 10 Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Projected Winner: Florida (91.36% win probability)

Florida (91.36% win probability) Spread: Florida (-10.5)

Florida (-10.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: ESPN

