Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 16
On Sunday, there are three games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Houston at 3 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.
For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.
Auburn vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 22 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Houston (62.05% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-6.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Auburn vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Purdue vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (82.07% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Purdue vs. Akron with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 10 Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Winner: Florida (91.36% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-10.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Miami (FL) vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!