NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 16

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 16

On Sunday, there are three games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Houston at 3 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.

Auburn vs. Houston

Purdue vs. Akron

  • Matchup: Akron Zips at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (82.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 17
  • TV Channel: BTN

Miami (FL) vs. Florida

  • Matchup: No. 10 Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes
  • Projected Winner: Florida (91.36% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-10.5)
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

