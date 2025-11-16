FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

NHL action on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (12-1-5) vs. New York Islanders (10-6-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-255)Islanders (+205)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (71.1%)

Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Islanders are -120 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -102.

Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Islanders game on Nov. 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Islanders reveal Colorado as the favorite (-255) and New York as the underdog (+205) on the road.

