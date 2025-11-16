NHL
Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16
NHL action on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (12-1-5) vs. New York Islanders (10-6-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-255)
|Islanders (+205)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (71.1%)
Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Islanders are -120 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -102.
Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Islanders game on Nov. 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Islanders reveal Colorado as the favorite (-255) and New York as the underdog (+205) on the road.