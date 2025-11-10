FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Predators Game Info

  • New York Rangers (7-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (5-8-4)
  • Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-182)Predators (+150)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Rangers win (58.1%)

Rangers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -172 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +140.

Rangers vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Predators game on Nov. 10 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -182 favorite at home.

