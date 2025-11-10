Rangers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Nashville Predators.

Rangers vs Predators Game Info

New York Rangers (7-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (5-8-4)

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-182) Predators (+150) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (58.1%)

Rangers vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -172 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +140.

Rangers vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Predators game on Nov. 10 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -182 favorite at home.

