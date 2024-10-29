Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (6-1-1) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-140)
|Capitals (+116)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (58.9%)
Rangers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Capitals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +180.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- Rangers versus Capitals on October 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Capitals moneyline has New York as a -140 favorite, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.