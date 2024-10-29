Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (6-1-1) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-140) Capitals (+116) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.9%)

Rangers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Capitals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +180.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

Rangers versus Capitals on October 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline

The Rangers vs Capitals moneyline has New York as a -140 favorite, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!