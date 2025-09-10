Rangers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Rangers vs Brewers Game Info
- Texas Rangers (75-70) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-56)
- Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and FDSWI
Rangers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | MIL: (-108)
- Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-172) | MIL: -1.5 (+142)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rangers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 11-7, 3.16 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 16-5, 2.50 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (16-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Kelly's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has won 58.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-7). The Brewers have a 17-12-0 record against the spread in Peralta's starts. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.
Rangers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (53.4%)
Rangers vs Brewers Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -108 favorite at home.
Rangers vs Brewers Spread
Rangers vs Brewers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Brewers on Sept. 10, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 45 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 47-26 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have posted a record of 78-66-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've finished 33-26 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a 33-26 record (winning 55.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.
- The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-70-2).
- The Brewers have collected an 81-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.341) and total hits (112) this season. He's batting .245 batting average while slugging .435.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 101st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Josh Smith has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season. He's batting .254.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Jung has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Jung takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles and an RBI.
- Jake Burger is batting .245 with a .278 OBP and 46 RBI for Texas this season.
- Burger has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has accumulated a slugging percentage of .444, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 64th in slugging.
- William Contreras is batting .261 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- He is 70th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks.
- Jackson Chourio has 131 hits to pace his team.
Rangers vs Brewers Head to Head
- 9/8/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/26/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/25/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/24/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 8/20/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/19/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/18/2023: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
