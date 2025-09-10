Rangers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rangers vs Brewers Game Info

Texas Rangers (75-70) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-56)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and FDSWI

Rangers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

TEX: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-172) | MIL: -1.5 (+142)

TEX: +1.5 (-172) | MIL: -1.5 (+142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 11-7, 3.16 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 16-5, 2.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (16-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Kelly's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has won 58.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-7). The Brewers have a 17-12-0 record against the spread in Peralta's starts. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Rangers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.4%)

Rangers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -108 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Brewers Spread

Rangers vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Brewers on Sept. 10, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 45 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 47-26 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 78-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've finished 33-26 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 33-26 record (winning 55.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-70-2).

The Brewers have collected an 81-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.341) and total hits (112) this season. He's batting .245 batting average while slugging .435.

Among qualifying batters, he is 101st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season. He's batting .254.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Josh Jung has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Jung takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jake Burger is batting .245 with a .278 OBP and 46 RBI for Texas this season.

Burger has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated a slugging percentage of .444, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 64th in slugging.

William Contreras is batting .261 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 70th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Christian Yelich is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks.

Jackson Chourio has 131 hits to pace his team.

Rangers vs Brewers Head to Head

9/8/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/26/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/20/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/19/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/18/2023: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

