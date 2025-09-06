Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (66-75) vs. Athletics (65-77)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

LAA: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188)

LAA: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-10, 3.83 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-6, 5.17 ERA

The Angels will look to Yusei Kikuchi (6-10) versus the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (2-6). Kikuchi's team is 16-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kikuchi's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Athletics have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Ginn's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those games.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (55.4%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +155 to cover, while the Athletics are -188 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Athletics on Sept. 6 is 9.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won eight of 18 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 139 games with a total this season.

The Angels are 76-63-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 47-59 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.3% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 30-44 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40.5%).

The Athletics have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-64-6).

The Athletics have put together a 74-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .226 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 71 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .320 while slugging .470.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 144th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Zach Neto has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season. He's batting .259.

Among qualifiers, he is 78th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 110 hits. He is batting .239 this season and 51 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .229 with 78 walks and 59 runs scored.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .495 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is leading the Athletics with 108 hits.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 56 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

