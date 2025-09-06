Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (78-64) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-71)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NESN

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 10-2, 3.38 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 5.33 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito (10-2) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (12-8) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Giolito and his team are 16-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Giolito starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-2. The Diamondbacks have a 17-11-0 record against the spread in Pfaadt's starts. The Diamondbacks are 6-7 in Pfaadt's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.8%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -112 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +150 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -182.

The Red Sox-Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 52, or 58.4%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 51 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 76-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 27-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Arizona has gone 25-28 (47.2%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-64-6).

The Diamondbacks have gone 68-70-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 140 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446. He's batting .258.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 78th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .284 with a .366 OBP and 56 RBI for Boston this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-high .452 slugging percentage. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 56th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll's 129 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average is 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ketel Marte has accumulated an on-base percentage of .390, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .274 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/5/2025: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/25/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2024: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

