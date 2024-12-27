Rams vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams are among the NFL teams busy on Saturday, up against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Rams vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (69.5%)

Rams vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Rams are 6.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Rams are -118 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -104 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Rams-Cardinals on Dec. 28 is 47.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rams vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Rams, Arizona is the underdog at +260, and Los Angeles is -319 playing at home.

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Los Angeles has eight wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this year.

The Rams have played 15 games this year and seven of them have hit the over.

The Cardinals have beaten the spread nine times in 15 games.

Arizona is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

Out of 15 Cardinals games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Rams vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-319) | ARI: (+260)

LAR: (-319) | ARI: (+260) Spread: LAR: -6.5 (-118) | ARI: +6.5 (-104)

LAR: -6.5 (-118) | ARI: +6.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

