College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 3

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 3 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 3 Expert Betting Picks

Spread Clemson Sep 13 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Laying a hook in Atlanta, oddsmakers are begging you to fade the Clemson Tigers after last week's dud (yet survival) against Troy. The Tigers should have a huge edge in the trenches, though.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets gave up 4.7 rushing yards per attempt (YPA) to the Colorado Buffaloes and FCS Gardner-Webb. This is a step up from both.

A prospect-laden Tigers front seven also has allowed just 3.0 YPC thus far, too. Clemson met Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and the Jackets in 2023, and that Tigers squad -- which finished 8-4 -- won by 21 points. This one is better.

Florida Total Points Under Sep 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Marcel Reed (TAMU) - Passing + Rushing Yds Marcel Reed (TAMU) Over Sep 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread Auburn Sep 13 4:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total Match Points Over Sep 13 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) - Passing Yds Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) Over Sep 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Gators have already become one of college football's biggest letdowns thus far. The secondary has especially struggled by giving up 7.3 yards per passing attempt (77th) and 263.0 passing yards per game (100th) while ranking 70th in EPA per drop back allowed.

This is bad news against the LSU Tigers' Heisman contender Garrett Nussmeier. After opening the season on the road against the Clemson Tigers, LSU should be open to letting Nussmeier push the ball downfield in a home environment while facing a weak pass D.

Spread Illinois Sep 13 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Illinois has taken care of business to begin the season, securing a 52-3 victory in Week 1 against Western Illinois and a 45-19 win against Duke in Week 2 before facing a Western Michigan squad that is 105th in EPA per play allowed (0.06) and 122nd in defensive success rate (46.9%).

Meanwhile, quarterback Luke Altmyer has been nearly perfect to kick off the year, and the Fighting Illini's offense is 18th in EPA per play (0.26) and 28th in offensive success rate (49.2%).

Texas Tech Total Points Over Sep 13 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jeremiyah Love (ND) - Rushing Yds Jeremiyah Love (ND) Over Sep 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college football game taking place on September 13th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 3? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.