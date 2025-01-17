Rams at Eagles Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for the Divisional Round

On Sunday at 3:00pm ET, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The postseason is a fun time to play single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams at Eagles NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jalen Hurts ($14,000) and Saquon Barkley ($16,000) are the two who pop in our NFL DFS projections, which isn't shocking considering they each have averaged 20+ FanDuel points per game this season.

While Hurts can quickly accumulate points through "tush push" touchdowns, Philadelphia's tendency to go all-in on the run game leaves a bit less room for error than we would like. The Eagles rank last in pass rate over expectation, and Hurts has thrown 22 or fewer passes in four of his last five full games, and one of those came versus the Rams.

Between Philadelphia being favored by nearly a touchdown and Los Angeles' defense sacking Sam Darnold nine times last week, the most likely scenario is another run-heavy game plan. That's further backed by the Eagles ranking first in schedule-adjusted defense, which will make it an uphill battle for the Rams to get out to a lead, let alone one big enough to force Hurts to pass more.

With that mind, Barkley is probably my preferred MVP of these two. Saquon predictably saw a hefty workload on Wild Card Weekend, churning out 123 scrimmage yards off 25 carries and 2 targets. While he didn't find the end zone last week, he totaled 15 touchdowns in the regular season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him waltz into the end zone this time around.

Betting lines also point to a potential huge performance from Barkley. He has the shortest anytime touchdown odds (-170), and his rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at 127.5. While Los Angeles' defense is playing much better now, it's worth noting that Barkley's absurd 47.2-point performance this year came against them.

The Rams' Kyren Williams ($12,500), Puka Nacua ($14,500), and Matthew Stafford ($11,500) follow Hurts and Barkley as the other top options in our projections.

Williams logged an 88.2% snap rate last week, and while his opportunities were a tick down in a game where L.A. uncharacteristically ran just 51 plays, he projects for 19.9 carries and 2.5 targets against Philadelphia. The trouble is he's facing a defense that's allowed the fewest FanDuel points per game to running backs, so he'll probably need all the volume he can get to have any shot at leading the slate in scoring.

Nacua is coming off a quiet game, but that had more to do with L.A. not needing to pass as much in a blowout win, and he still logged a dominant 34.6% target share. He's projected for far and away the game's most targets (9.7), and his receiving yards prop is way up at 87.5. While this is a tough matchup, he ought to see plenty of targets in game where the Rams should end up throwing more in a negative or neutral game script.

I'm less enthusiastic about Stafford as an MVP, as this is unlikely to turn into a shootout with both defenses performing well. He's projected for just 212.2 passing yards, and that's nearly identical to his passing yards prop (214.5). With none of the rushing upside that Hurts brings to the table, I'm more inclined to utilize Stafford as a flex.

Flex Targets

A.J. Brown ($13,000) and DeVonta Smith ($11,000) -- Brown and Smith were victims of the Eagles' low passing volume last week, as Hurts attempted just 21 passes, and neither passing touchdown went to these two. Brown was particularly invisible, catching just 1-of-3 targets for 10 yards and making more headlines for reading a book on the sideline. From a game theory perspective, it's a fun idea to throw one of these guys in at MVP, but it feels more likely that we get more of the same low volume this week. With Smith taking on a bigger role down the stretch and Brown dealing with an ongoing knee issue, DeVonta is arguably the preferred play at the lower salary.

Cooper Kupp ($10,500) -- Kupp has been held below four FanDuel points in five of the last six games. He saw just one target last week, and his route rate dipped to 69.0%. He's really hard to trust at this point.

Dallas Goedert ($10,000) -- Goedert is dealing with an illness, but it would be surprising to see him sit out. He logged a 91.2% snap rate and 70.8% route rate last week and scored on one of Hurts' two passing TDs. He actually led the team with six targets, and this could be an inviting spot versus a Rams defense that's allowed the third-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends.

Tyler Higbee ($9,500) -- Higbee has been dealing with a chest injury but is expected to play. He was second on the team with 5 targets (19.0% share) in the Wild Card Round despite being knocked out of the game early. Barring a mid-game setback, he's looking more trustworthy than Kupp as a secondary receiving option.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST ($9,000) and Los Angeles Rams D/ST ($8,500) -- As noted earlier, the Eagles are first in adjusted defense, and they should have game script working in their favor. The Rams' defense hasn't allowed more than nine points in four straight games (excluding a meaningless Week 18), though, and if the Eagles do end up needing to throw, L.A. can take advantage of Hurts' 9.5% sack rate (fifth-worst).

Jake Elliott ($9,000) and Joshua Karty ($8,500) -- If this does in fact turn into a low-scoring game, the kickers could be factors at their modest salaries. Elliott has the edge on the favored side.

Demarcus Robinson ($8,000) -- In the Wild Card Round, Robinson didn't put up a goose egg like he did from Weeks 14-17, but catching 1-of-2 targets for 23 yards isn't much better. He ran the team's second-most routes (89.7%), though, so he theoretically remains on the radar in the hopes he lucks into a touchdown.

