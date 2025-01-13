2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule For Divisional Round

The NFL Wild Card Weekend is almost complete, with the fate of 12 out of 14 playoff teams already decided.

Some will move onto the Divisional Round, while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

The Vikings and Rams will play on January 13th at 8:00 p.m. for a chance to claim the last spot in the Divisional Round.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

Divisional Round Games Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Divisional Round. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, January 18th

Sunday, January 19th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

