2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule For Divisional Round
The NFL Wild Card Weekend is almost complete, with the fate of 12 out of 14 playoff teams already decided.
Some will move onto the Divisional Round, while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
- Denver Broncos (eliminated)
NFC
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers (eliminated)
The Vikings and Rams will play on January 13th at 8:00 p.m. for a chance to claim the last spot in the Divisional Round.
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
Divisional Round Games Schedule
Here are the games being played during the upcoming Divisional Round. All times are Eastern.
Saturday, January 18th
- Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m.
- Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 19th
- Minnesota Vikings OR Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 3:00 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m.
NFL Playoffs Odds
Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:
