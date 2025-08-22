NCAAF
Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets
Just one top-25 game is on the Week 0 college football slate. That matchup is the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones playing the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Aviva Stadium.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite: Kansas State (58.94% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas State (-3.5)
- Total: 50.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: Aug. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
