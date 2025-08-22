FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Just one top-25 game is on the Week 0 college football slate. That matchup is the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones playing the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Aviva Stadium.

To get an edge prior to Week 0 in college football, read our betting preview below.

For additional insights, check out the latest college football betting picks from FanDuel Research's staff of writers.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

