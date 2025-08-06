Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Athletics taking on the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Athletics (50-65) vs. Washington Nationals (44-68)

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

OAK: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

OAK: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-6, 3.99 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-11, 5.43 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob Lopez (4-6) for the Athletics and Mitchell Parker (7-11) for the Nationals. Lopez's team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals are 10-9-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have a 9-7 record in Parker's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.8%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Nationals moneyline has the Athletics as a -124 favorite, while the Nationals are a +106 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Athletics are +126 to cover, while the Nationals are -152 to cover.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Athletics-Nationals contest on Aug. 7, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -124.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 114 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 59-55-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 38-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.7% of those games).

The Nationals have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-43-2).

The Nationals have collected a 53-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 75th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nick Kurtz has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .311/.389/.655.

Kurtz has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 22 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Langeliers heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .465 with four doubles, eight home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a .464 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 48th in slugging.

James Wood's 106 hits and .360 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .481.

His batting average is 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .265 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks while batting .221.

Athletics vs Nationals Head to Head

8/5/2025: 16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2022: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/31/2022: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/30/2022: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!