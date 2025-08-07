Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Reds Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (49-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-55)
- Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and FDSOH
Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-172) | CIN: (+144)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-8, 2.02 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 9-8, 4.36 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA). Skenes' team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Singer's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 7-3 record in Singer's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (53.6%)
Pirates vs Reds Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Reds reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-172) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+144) on the road.
Pirates vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Reds are -150 to cover, and the Pirates are +125.
Pirates vs Reds Over/Under
- Pirates versus Reds, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those contests.
- This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 107 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 56-51-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Reds have a 31-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.7% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.
- The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-61-4).
- The Reds have a 58-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (78) this season while batting .208 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .405.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 99th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 90 hits. He's batting .249 while slugging .385.
- He is 100th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .668, fueled by an OBP of .294 and a team-best slugging percentage of .374 this season.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .270 with a .309 OBP and 30 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Kiner-Falefa has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double and four RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.476) while pacing the Reds in hits (123). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .356.
- Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- TJ Friedl leads his team with a .375 OBP. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .400.
- Including all qualified players, he is 42nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer is batting .236 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Matt McLain is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
Pirates vs Reds Head to Head
- 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
