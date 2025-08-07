Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-55)

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and FDSOH

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

PIT: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

PIT: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-8, 2.02 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 9-8, 4.36 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA). Skenes' team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Singer's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 7-3 record in Singer's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.6%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Reds reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-172) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Reds are -150 to cover, and the Pirates are +125.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

Pirates versus Reds, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 107 opportunities.

The Pirates are 56-51-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have a 31-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-61-4).

The Reds have a 58-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (78) this season while batting .208 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 90 hits. He's batting .249 while slugging .385.

He is 100th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging among qualified hitters.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .668, fueled by an OBP of .294 and a team-best slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .270 with a .309 OBP and 30 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Kiner-Falefa has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.476) while pacing the Reds in hits (123). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .375 OBP. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .400.

Including all qualified players, he is 42nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .236 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!