MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 7
Will Cal Raleigh or Eugenio Suárez hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 111 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 111 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Curtis Mead (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)