Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (47-66) vs. Miami Marlins (56-57)

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150)

ATL: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Braves) - 2-2, 5.68 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 4-3, 2.70 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (2-2) for the Braves and Eury Perez (4-3) for the Marlins. Carrasco and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Carrasco's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Marlins have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins have a 4-2 record in Pérez's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Marlins are +150 to cover, while the Braves are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Aug. 7, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 39, or 50%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 39 of 76 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 108 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 44-64-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have a 46-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Miami has a 41-42 record (winning 49.4% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-58-0).

The Marlins have collected a 66-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 111 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 82nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 149th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Marcell Ozuna has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Michael Harris II has 10 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Harris heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has totaled 108 hits with a .371 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .294 and slugging .564.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-high .364 slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!